Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

