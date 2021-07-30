Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,236.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 85,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $405,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 161.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $265.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.02 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

