Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $157.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

