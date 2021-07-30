B. Riley Cuts Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target to $11.50

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RBBN stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

