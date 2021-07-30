Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Apple Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 827,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,351,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

