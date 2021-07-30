Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Santander Consumer USA (SC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) recently:

7/29/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

7/29/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

7/9/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

7/7/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

6/30/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

NYSE SC opened at $41.06 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

