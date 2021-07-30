Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

