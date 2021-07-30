Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 1st

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.