14,889 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AAR stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.90. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.