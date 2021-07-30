Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Atento from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE ATTO opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atento has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atento during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atento during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

