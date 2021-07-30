HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Downgraded by DZ Bank

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HLLGY opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

