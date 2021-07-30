Truist Securiti Weighs in on Mattel, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.23. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,686,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,530,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

