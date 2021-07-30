Raymond James Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.
NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
