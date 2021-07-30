Raymond James Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

