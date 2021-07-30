American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 28.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

