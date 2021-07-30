Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 20,193 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,677,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 746,702 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.