Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,274 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

