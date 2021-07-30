Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $672,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

SON stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

