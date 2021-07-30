Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $655,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $126.97 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

