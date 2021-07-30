Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in WEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in WEX by 22.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,129,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,883,000.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.57. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.