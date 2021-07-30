Altabancorp (ALTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ALTA stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $775.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.