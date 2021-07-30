Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 25th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NFBK stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.37. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

