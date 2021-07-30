Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SPOT opened at $225.27 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.58.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.05.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.