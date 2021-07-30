Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.84. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $291.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.07 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $227.40 and a 12 month high of $307.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,447.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,368 shares of company stock worth $6,830,003. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

