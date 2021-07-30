Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $33.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.81 million and the lowest is $32.48 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $137.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ITI stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 323,474 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 318,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

