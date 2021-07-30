JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FROG. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.62 on Friday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

