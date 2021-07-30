Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%.

NYSE MUSA opened at $147.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

