Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $144.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

