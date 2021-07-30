Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

ESI stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

