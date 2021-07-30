Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.