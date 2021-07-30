National Bank Financial Comments on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion.

