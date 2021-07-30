Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Spok has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

