Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Rating Reiterated by Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

