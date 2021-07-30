Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Rating Reiterated by Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

