Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $325.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

Atlassian stock opened at $266.79 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 523.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

