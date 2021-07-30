Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

WHD opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. Cactus has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

