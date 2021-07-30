Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.45 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.04 ($5.93).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

