CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 449.74 ($5.88) on Thursday. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 465.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.43 ($0.28) per share. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

