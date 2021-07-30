Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 50.44 ($0.66).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.57 ($0.60) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.24. The stock has a market cap of £32.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.