GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,560.80 ($20.39).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,414.80 ($18.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £71.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,400.02.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

