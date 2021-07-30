Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $148.98 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

