MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,673,000 after buying an additional 1,149,106 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $19,525,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $14,023,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after buying an additional 464,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 399,262 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

