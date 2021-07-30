National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NESR. National Bankshares increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $13.12 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.