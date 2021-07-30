Telsey Advisory Group Boosts ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $32.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TDUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TDUP stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,074,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

