Royal Bank of Canada Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.29.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

