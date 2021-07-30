PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.47). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

