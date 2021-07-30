PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLBY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,590,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

