Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) recently:
- 7/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 7/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/27/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/16/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 7/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,850 ($50.30) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 6/30/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 –
- 6/22/2021 –
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.28).
- 6/14/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.
DGE opened at GBX 3,553.50 ($46.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,456.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13).
In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242.
