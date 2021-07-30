Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) recently:

7/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/16/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,850 ($50.30) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.28).

6/14/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

DGE opened at GBX 3,553.50 ($46.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,456.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13).

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

