Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

Volkswagen stock opened at €207.05 ($243.59) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €218.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

