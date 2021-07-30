Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €60.86 ($71.60) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.90. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

