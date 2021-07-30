Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Capitalization of $92,787.92 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $92,787.92 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

