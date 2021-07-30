NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. NuCana has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

